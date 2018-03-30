New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2018 --Leading online expatriate tax services provider Bright!Tax has been announced as a 2018 FEM Americas EMMA awards finalist in two categories - Expat Tax Provider of the Year, and Expatriate Banking and Financial Services Innovation.



The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) is the premier online hub for the Global Mobility community, and also runs Global Mobility conferences and summits around the world.



FEM has been hosting the EMMA awards since 2010, recognizing and celebrating the best and most innovative Global Mobility and Expat Service Provider firms. Three FEM awards events each year celebrate the very best in each of three global regions of the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, and Europe the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



Bright!Tax excelled at last year's awards, being named Tax Provider of the Year for the Americas and APAC regions (where we also beat global titan EY into second place), and being named runner up in the EMEA region.



Bright!Tax stood out from the pack by introducing several industry first innovations, including a proprietary secure online client organizer and a mobile app, both designed to assist making filing US taxes from overseas a quicker, more straightforward process. Rather than sitting back though, Bright!Tax has continued to innovate in 2018, introducing further industry first innovations this year, resulting in our once again being named finalists for the 2018 awards.



The 2018 FEM winners will be announced at a gala black tie event at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort Hotel in San Diego on Thursday 24th May, following a two day Global Mobility summit.



Multiple award winning entrepreneur Gregory Dewald founded Bright!Tax to help make the often stressful process of filing US taxes from abroad as smooth and simple as possible. Thanks to a relentless focus on innovation and excellence, the firm has grown at an astonishing rate and now has clients in over 190 countries worldwide.



Dewald says: "We're thrilled to have been shortlisted for two prestigious 2018 FEM EMMA awards. It's a huge honor. We're incredibly grateful to the FEM awards committee for nominating us, to our talented and dedicated team, and to all of our many expat clients around the world, and we're looking forward to the awards ceremony in San Diego in May."



With clients in over 190 countries, Bright!Tax is a leading provider of US expat tax services for the 9 million Americans living abroad.



For further information visit https://brighttax.com.