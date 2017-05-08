New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2017 --Leading online expatriate tax services provider Bright!Tax has been named as Expat Tax Provider of the Year at the prestigious 2017 FEM EMMA Awards.



The EMMA awards celebrate the best and brightest of the global mobility industry and its supporting suppliers and vendors.



The winners were announced at a glamorous gala dinner at the Denver City Center Marriott, Denver, CO. on Thursday May 4th, an evening dedicated to celebrating success, best practice and outstanding contribution to global mobility.



Bright!Tax was shortlisted for two awards, Tax Provider of the Year, and Expatriate Banking and Financial Services Innovation, winning the former ahead of some larger and longer established firms, and finishing runner up in the latter behind HSBC.



The judges commented on Bright!Tax US Expat Tax Services' entry:



"Great use of technology by Bright!Tax to make a tedious and difficult process more manageable and user friendly."



FEM EMMA awards recognize significant innovation and thought-leadership in the field of global mobility, outstanding service, and firms that go the furthest to make a positive impact on their clients.



Founded by lifelong entrepreneur Gregory Dewald just 5 years old ago, Bright!Tax has grown at an astonishing rate thanks to providing industry-transforming quality of service in its field.



Bright!Tax's recent industry-first innovations include the Bright!Tax Online Client Tax Organizer, which alleviates the need for clients to fill out a long client questionnaire form when they start their tax return each year. They've also introduced the Bright!Tax App, which allows clients to manage their US tax filing from their phone or tablet, including communicating with their CPA and securely scanning and uploading documents.



Dewald said: "We are hugely honored to receive this award in recognition of the excellence we feel we have achieved through our persistent quest for perfection. Filing US taxes from overseas is no one's idea of a picnic, but we are genuinely passionate about making the process as easy and hassle-free as possible for our clients. We now believe that we have surpassed our competitors in both this respect and accounting quality, and we are thrilled to win the public recognition that the 2017 EMMA award provides."



With clients in over 150 countries, Bright!Tax is a leading provider of US expat tax services for the 9 million Americans living abroad. For further information visit https://brighttax.com.