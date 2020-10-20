Brilliant Futures by CooperVision - Myopia Management Program Available in Texas

Round Rock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --The award-winning optometrists at Aspire Vision Care are pleased to announce the newest addition to their suite of pediatric eye care services: CooperVision's Brilliant Futures™ Myopia Management Program. As certified providers, this program is now available at their eye doctor's office in Round Rock, Texas, for patients as young as 8 years old, who require prescription vision correction for distance vision.



The cornerstone of this comprehensive approach to myopia management in pediatric patients is the MiSight® 1-day contact lens — the first and only contact lens approved by the FDA to slow the progression of nearsightedness (myopia) in children, aged 8-12 at the initiation of treatment.



The correlation between increasing myopia and potentially vision-threatening complications later in life is well established and is a growing concern for both eye care practitioners and parents worldwide. Here in the United States, the rate of myopia occurrence has increased from 25% to 42% over the last two generations, due to a combination of genetics and lifestyle factors.



"We are very excited to offer the Brilliant Futures™ Myopia Management Program to our patients and we hope that you will join us in our efforts to combat pediatric myopia for a brighter tomorrow. If you would like any further information on managing myopia in children, please do not hesitate to get in touch with me."

-Dr. Carissa Lumby



As leaders in pediatric eye care, Dr. Nancy Guenthner and Dr. Carissa Lumby along with the team at Aspire Vision Care provide countless children with amazing vision, providing a clear road to healthy eyesight and a successful future.



Contact:

Aspire Vision Care

7700 Cat Hollow Drive, Suite 105

Round Rock, TX, 78681

512-817-1753



https://www.aspirevisioncare.com/