Brilliant Home Unveils New Series of Crystal Table Lamps "Cut out a Sky"

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2019 --Brilliant Home launched a brand-new crystal series— "cut out a sky" on its website last week. This collection of crystal table lamps features well-selected materials as usual and deploys cutting technology, immediately attracting thousands of eyeballs.



BRLIGHTING devotes itself to high-end lighting and home decoration design, development, manufacturing and marketing promotion who focuses on high quality and involves the new elements of modern design, such as crystal, brass, agate and colored glass, etc. Its superior design, luxury material, skilled craft, and the pursuit of perfection earn Brilliant a reputation at home and abroad.



Brilliant is adding an extra touch of enchanting style to the brand-new crystal table lamps with a perfect combination of flawless crystal and multi-cutting technology. Every beam of the sunlight dances on the surface to the fullest, sparkling with colorful glitters. Meanwhile, the integration of the modern western design with China's classical arts differentiates the collection from the usual ones. This eye-pleasing design adds an exotic touch to the house for current homeowners.



The new series is designed by Andy Chan, the chief designer of Brilliant Home Group. His design has been characterized as the "simple" style, with a demonstration of space use, material selection, color matching, appropriate proportions and light coordination. He said, "Keeping simple is the best design, which should be permanent. Without rich details, there is no style and nothing to say." Apart from simplicity, Andy pays particular attention to fashion and elegance demonstrated by the modernity of the city with the fashion trend into the taste of life.



Andy's design concept is fully embedded in his new collections. The exquisitely carved crystal lamps are fitted with the pure-colored lampshades, simple and noble. The crystal blocks of different sizes are arranged irregularly to create a bright atmosphere, giving a sense of inner peace. All these elements fill Brilliant's elegance and noble qualities.



Also, Brilliant values customers' ideas a great deal, which inspires the company to produce crystal table lamps of different colors and unique designs. It will strive to turn every suggestion into an innovative product to bring the best experience for customers. It is the high-quality products and superior service that capture zillions of attention.



What's more, catalogs of exquisite crystal table lamps are available for customers, with detailed quotations and best discounts. Any partner who wants to grasp this first-hand sales opportunity, don't hesitate to contact Brilliant, a high-end home lighting decoration company. International distributors and representatives are welcomed to visit their showcase and factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China.



About Brilliant

As a comprehensive company integrating industry and trade, Brilliant Company provides high-end home lighting, decorative accessories, home and hotel supplies design, manufacturing, supply chain management, domestic and overseas marketing and sales. It has its own brands BRLIGHTING, XINLIANLI, DEITY CRYSTAL, BRILLIANT IM&EX TRADING, and three production plants.



Brilliant Company provides high-end home lighting and decorative accessories, and displays a new style of home decoration with a mix of lighting, decorative ornaments and household items to satisfy the pursuit of quality life by the outstanding young generation.



At the beginning of 2016, the headquarters of Brilliant Company moved to Building D of Electronic Commerce City, No. 368, Dong'an North Road, Haizhou, Guzhen, and the scale of operation expanded. The group company currently has one self-operated import and export company, three wholly-owned factories, a large brand department, an independent business department, a product exhibition hall, and a warehouse center.



After years of development, Brilliant has been rooted in the interior of China and developed into a comprehensive company integrating design center, manufacturing plant, marketing center, storage center and import and export trade. Products are exported to many countries and regions around the world. Its outstanding appearance design, sturdy materials, exquisite workmanship, internal and external product style and perfect pursuit of details have won long-term love from consumers in Europe, America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.



Brilliant's humility, continuous learning, continuous improvement, will always be committed to providing quality products and best service, Brilliant's future will be even more exciting!



