Bringing Family Home for Christmas

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2022 --This year hundreds of thousands of families will celebrate Christmas without their loved ones due to incarceration. Regardless of the circumstances, American prisoners will not go unnoticed by their family and friends. Those families will also bear the burden of seeking gift ideas for those incarcerated loved ones. Freebird Publishers does and continues to supply prison-friendly gift ideas for prisoners and this year they are giving the gift of possible freedom to those prisoners who qualify ( https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/post-conviction-relief-the-advocate ).



This month Freebird Publishers has made public the most comprehensive post-conviction relief resources collection available in America. The Post-Conviction Relief series is written by best-selling author Kelly Patrick Riggs. This collection is based on his actual practice as a jailhouse lawyer during his own incarceration. Mr. Riggs is responsible for relief in over a thousand Federal and State criminal cases. As a gift to America, Mr. Riggs documented all the steps he created over the last ten years to assist prisoners and their families to be reunited for the holidays. His practice included many avenues of relief that include Habeas corpus, sentence reductions, Federal Post-Conviction Relief, Clemency, Pardons, Paroles, Compassionate Release, and much more.



As a new release, Mr. Riggs goes on to give in-person explanations and appearances to groups who seek guidance in the battle against mass incarceration. His most recent work began with a fight against the Alabama pardons and parole board which is currently limiting relief to all Alabama families who want their loved ones home. He continues as an advocate by sharing his knowledge with everyone who wishes to learn about conduct that constitutes a criminal act, in order to fight crime with prevention rather than incarceration.



For more information about Kelly Patrick Riggs or Post Conviction Relief, visit www.freebirdpublishers.com.



About Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers ( https://www.freebirdpublishers.com ) is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and international locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of providing necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013. Freebird Publishers provides a full listing of the hundreds of services available to prisoners in their detailed publication, the "Inmate Shopper". For more information about the "Inmate Shopper" and the tools, it provides that an inmate can use to make their incarceration productive visit: https://www.freebirdpublisher.com or send a direct email to: Diane@freebirdpublishers.com, also accessible to inmates using prisoner email systems.