Brisbane Airport Transfer Service Has Been Accredited by Tourism Business Australia - Black Bow Chauffeur

Brisbane, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Brisbane leading Airport Transfer Limousine And Chauffeur service is pleased to announce they have now received an Accredited Certificate From Australian Tourism Accreditation Program. Black Bow Chauffeur has been an accreditation operator since 2009 by Queensland Transport Department, and now they have been recognised by Australian Tourism.



The company, which has become one of the most recommended in their field in Brisbane and Australia has made it so easy to hire a luxury vehicle. Unlike other car hire companies where a person must ring the company up for a quote, or hire an airport transfer service, Brisbane has taken their service into the modern world where bookings can be made online.



This new way of thinking does not only make it quicker and easier to hire an airport transfer service but through the savings that are made, it also makes the airport transfer service even more affordable.



A spokesman for Black Bow Chauffeur said: "We pride ourselves in not only providing a professional airport transfer service but also in the way we can help our customers save money. Through using the online booking service, it helps us to reduce our overall costs which we then pass on to the customer. This gives them an affordable, reliable, and professional luxury hire service."



The service is so easy to use. Once a person becomes a customer of Black Bow Chauffeur, they will be given their own dashboard. This will allow them to maintain their account, check previous and present bookings. As well as having an easier way to hire a luxury vehicle in Brisbane and around Australia, customers receive loyalty points for each booking.



Black Bow Chauffeur not only provide a luxury airport transfer service around Australia, but they also provide a wedding car hire service, Event transfer, day trip hire service, corporate hire service, and many more different types of services including a sports day luxury car hire service.



The company operates all over Australia including Sydney, and Melbourne, where they can be contacted on the following numbers.



As well as being Accredited by Tourism Business Australia and Queensland Transport Department, they continue to receive awards from Trip Advisor. Black Bow Chauffeur, this year received the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence,



About Black Bow Chauffeur

Black Bow Chauffeur was setup as a hassle-free, economical and safe alternative to local transportation when it comes to all that passengers ground transport needs.