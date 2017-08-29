Bristol Restorations, GUS Announce New Partnership

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development for GUS (www.gus.ca) is pleased to announce the establishment of a partnership between GUS and Bristol Restorations, (www.bristolrestorations.ca). Bristol Restorations is the latest of an increasing number of Ontario companies to join the GUS network, Canada's fastest growing emergency services provider. Bristol Restorations is co-owned by Gerhard Brinks, Cindy Jowett, and Tim Williams, who have a combined 65 years of industry experience.



Celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, Bristol Restorations was first established in 1987 as Bristol Contracting, later adopting their new name as their company grew in size. As a 24-hour full-service emergency services provider, Bristol's team offers fire, water, flood, and wind damage restoration for the residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. In addition, they specialize in mold removal, asbestos abatement, and environmental spill remediation, and provide cleaning services after acts of vandalism. Sustaining a strong reputation for innovative construction practices, Bristol Restorations applies the latest technology to their work to produce the best and most cost-effective outcome for their clients.



With more than 35 years in construction, Gerhard Brinks, co-owner of Bristol Restorations, operates as their chief Construction Consultant. Gerhard comments, "Cindy, Tim, and I are excited to take Bristol Restorations on this exciting next step in our company's journey by joining the GUS team. GUS has been extremely supportive and we look forward to further advancing our business together."



As the primary point of contact for clients seeking post-disaster restoration relief, Cindy Jowett, co-owner of Bristol Restorations, is central to the operations of the business. Well-versed in the construction industry, Cindy has more than 15 years of experience under her belt; the majority of which have been spent as an owner/operator. Cindy adds, "When a client comes to us for help after a devastating event, our objective is to ensure that the process is efficient and complete with the high-quality standard of service that our client deserves. Joining the GUS network has provided us with access to additional resources that will help us more easily deliver premium service to our clients and ensure strong customer satisfaction with our work."



Tim Williams, co-owner of Bristol Restorations, is a practiced restoration contractor who originally joined the industry working for another GUS location in the Ottawa area. Tim remarks, "The GUS brand is well known in the industry for providing quality services and craftsmanship for their clients, which is a value that perfectly aligns with our own mission. We are excited to have the opportunity to connect to more clients by becoming a part of their national network."



Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development for GUS comments, "The team at Bristol Restorations has been great to work with. Their team is highly skilled, personable, and committed to ensuring all stakeholders are satisfied. GUS is fortunate that an established company like Bristol Restorations has decided to become our partner, and we are excited to help them build on their success."



About GUS

GUS is a full-service restoration provider that has delivered disaster relief to Canadians for over 25 years. Beginning from humble roots in Quebec City in 1991, GUS has expanded into a national company with locations across seven provinces and growing.



