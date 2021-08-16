British Entrepreneur, Steve Pailthorpe Donates Thousands of Business Resources to Help Businesses Survive During the Pandemic

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2021 --The entrepreneur made the decision in 2020 to try and help others in his network to pivot amidst such uncertainty. The marketing agency owner has written a number of business resources including 'The Digital Revolution' and 'The Little Book of Twitter', both available from popular bookstores and on Amazon. During the pandemic, Steve decided to give all of these resources away for free through his website.



"Sales and marketing is so important to every small business and the British economy is built on the foundation of small to medium sized enterprises," commented Steve Pailthorpe, "…donating our business resources was just one way that I felt we could give back and do our bit to help company owners survive."



This culture of generosity is highly infectious and hundreds of other businesses have decided to pay it forward by sharing the books around their networks with many company directors taking Pailthorpe's marketing strategies on-board.



"I've been bowled over by the generosity that Steve's company has provided to us", commented Sarah Johnston, a Sidcup-based business owner. "After attending a webinar during the first lockdown, I was sent a free copy of Steve's book. Then to my surprise, I kept receiving amazing resources which helped me to have hope for the future as well as giving us clear models to follow. Not only has the information been entertaining and useful but it has given me invaluable insights to help our business survive the pandemic and we have actually started to grow again as a result."



In addition, Steve's company has encouraged businesses to donate to struggling charities. Steve's digital marketing agency, Iconic Digital gives 30% of its profits to good causes and Steve has encouraged other business owners in his community to get involved.



The resources are still available free through the Iconic Digital website, but Steve has said that this will come to an end at the end of 2021. Find out more information about digital marketing resources for businesses at https://www.iconicdigital.co.uk