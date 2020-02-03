British IT Recruitment Agency, Glo Comms Supports the Thriving Technology Sector Across the UK

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2020 --Glo Comms UK is a leading specialist recruitment agency for the tech sector. The firm supports businesses and talent across the UK, in London and locations such as Manchester and Birmingham. As the burgeoning tech industry continues to grow and develop in new ways, Glo Comms UK is a British IT recruitment agency that understands the pressures this creates for the businesses within it and looks to reimagine recruitment for a new digital age.



Established in 2013, Glo Comms UK works under five guiding principles of specialism, choice, reliability, accessibility, and equality to connect the best and brightest talent in the tech sector with businesses looking to enhance the quality of existing teams. The firm has a global footprint in Europe, Asia and America and is now the preferred recruitment partner for a large number of companies looking to change the way that recruitment is handled.



Experts in recruiting talent for tech sector businesses, the team provides solutions for permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment. Essential market insight is combined with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by those who are looking to build exceptional teams in the fast paced and innovative environment that is the tech industry today. "Glo Comms helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Glo Comms. "We work to provide quality IT recruitment in the UK and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



A British recruitment agency with a global perspective, Glo Comms UK is redefining recruitment to enable businesses to capitalise on the Fourth Industrial Revolution as it gathers pace and continues to disrupt, personally and professionally. The London office opened more than 5 years ago and, since then, the firm has been able to make a wealth of mutually beneficial connections for candidates and businesses in the capital, as well as in other locations around the country, such as Manchester and Birmingham. Key to this has been the depth of expertise within the team, as well as the extensive networks that have been forged across the sector.



Glo Comms UK understands that the tech industry doesn't stand still. The pressure that this can place on businesses within it is immense. There is a constant need to innovate, disrupt and evolve – smart hiring choices can be the difference between contraction and growth. The firm has developed a range of services to support businesses within the UK tech sector, from ensuring that clients are on top of the most ground breaking sector developments to tapping into extensive networks to find the best and brightest talent. The team handles the entire process of recruitment, from source through to hire, working to make new connections that could shape the industry of the future.



