British IT Recruitment Agency – Identifying New Routes to Growth in Challenging Times

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --Smart hiring decisions are crucial for any business but especially right now within tech companies. Recent working conditions have put pressure on networks and increased the need for ever more innovative and creative solutions to the way that we live and work. Technology is at the heart of evolution and process, including creating contingencies for crises the size of a global pandemic. Glocomms UK is a British IT recruitment agency working in London as well as other locations such as Birmingham and Manchester, enabling businesses and individuals to respond to the challenges that these unprecedented times present.



Glocomms UK is extensively well connected and has spent years nurturing networks of top companies, hiring managers and professionals as well as the most exceptional talent within the IT sector. The firm has been able to provide new perspectives to many organisations, reimagining the process of recruitment to make it more effective and efficient for the times in which we live. The current crisis is no different – particularly as the UK begins the process of returning to the workplace, the need to plan and put into place hiring strategies based on smart decision making is more pressing than ever.



From London in the south to Manchester in the north and Birmingham in the Midlands, Glocomms UK provides extensive coverage for companies and candidates within the British IT sector – and the international brands that rely on it. Best-in-class consultant training and innovative recruitment technology ensure that the team has access to the most up to date resources and in-depth insight so as to be able to contribute most effectively to helping businesses to align recruitment with goals and supporting individuals in making career defining moves. The firm is also part of an international network that extends to global hubs in other key locations such as New York and San Francisco and is the preferred recruitment partner to 71+ world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group.



Prior to the lockdown triggered by COVID-19, the UK was a thriving hub for tech jobs in Europe – and it will continue to be so once the situation eases.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Glocomms commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Glocomms remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the technology sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the UK with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Innovative and forward thinking, Glocomms UK is the ideal partner for organisations keen to establish ongoing resilience through effective recruitment decisions and for those candidates who want to identify opportunity in the midst of the current crisis. The firm has been a specialist recruiter to this sector since 2013 and understands best how the industry is likely to respond and how to make this work, both now and in the future.



To find out more information about British IT Recruitment Agency visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk/about-us.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK helps enterprises to secure business critical talent at crucial times, from meeting internal need for specialist skills to responding to a global pandemic. The firm has been a specialist leading recruiter since 2013 and works with market leading organisations all over the world as part of the Phaidon International group.