British Polygraph Network Wins Major Award for Polygraph Excellence

Ealing Common, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2023 --For the second year in a row, the British Polygraph Network win major awards for Polygraph Services.



The BPN which is based in West London W5 has just been voted as the Most trusted supplier of Polygraph Services in the UK. This follows on from two major award wins last year namely The Best Polygraph Company in the Greater London area and the National Award for Best UK Polygraph Company 2022.



The BPNs Managing Director commented that the awards are a tribute to the high level of customer service we set ourselves and our wonderful and trusting client base.



We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the best possible polygraph examiner who I believe are all the best in the UK.



Our office is situated in the West of London and we take enormous pride in creating the best possible environment to ensure the best conditions for the polygraph test.