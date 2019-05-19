BRLIGHTING Announced Its New 2019 Crystal Table Lamp Series

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2019 --Brilliant Home Lighting & Accessories Group, also known as BRLIGHTING, announced its new crystal lamp series called 'cut out a sky' in April 2019. The series has various innovative designs of table lamps, which reflect the experience and adaptability of the company.



BRLIGHTING is a Chinese crystal products manufacturer that has been active in the market for over 30 years. In the early stage, the company was called Zhejiang Big Natural Crystal Product Lighting Co., Ltd in the 1980s. Since then, the firm has devoted itself to developing high-end crystal products. The company expanded several times in the following years. It established its second wholly owned factory in Zhongshan in 2001, as well as the Brilliant Import & Export Co., Ltd in Guzhen in 2010. Cooperation with Visual Comfort in the U.S. and EICHHOLTZ in Europe started in 2005 and 2006 respective. Through working with local designers, BRLIGHTING gained significant shares and developed its status in the markets. BRLIGHTING is now aiming at the broader international market to deliver more high-quality crystal products.



The series 'cut out a sky' includes nearly ten new releases, such as:



- Square crystal carved lotus flower table lamp for bathroom decoration (BRTL3166 & BRTL 3167);



- Clear crystal table lamp with fabric lampshade (BRTL3041);



- Irregular diamond crystal table lamp for villa bedroom decoration (BRTL3054M).



All of the releases in this series have crystal bodies with different shapes and designs. In some particular model types, such as the BRTL3041, BRLIGHTING offers various body and fabric colours. The flexibility in colour combination provided by the product can help it being adapted to the designs of many homes. Furthermore, each lamp is specifically created for different room settings. From the living room to the bedroom, the firm aims to offer diversified feelings that can fit into each type of area.



In addition to clear crystal, BRLIGTING also showcases its innovation through a built-in pattern crystal design. The new BRTL3166 and BRTL3167 use integrated decorative pattern. The firm chooses to combine lotus flowers and crystal lamps, whose the design harmonises the traditional Chinese pattern and Western style fixture.



The 'cut out the sky' series is an attempt from BRLIGHTING to showcase innovation to the market and its consumers. More competitive products are expected to be created from this experienced company that can push the market to develop further.



About BRLIGHTING

BRLIGHTING devotes itself to high-end lighting and home decoration design, development, manufacturing and marketing promotion. Its excellent exterior design, luxury material, exquisite handcrafted workmanship, and the pursuit of perfection to detail, filling Brilliant's elegant and noble qualities.



Brilliant predecessor was founded in 1994. It has over ten years of lighting manufacturing base and experience. With development of many years, Brilliant has a Group development model sector, in which has design center, manufacturing center, promotion center and import & export branch. The products of Brilliant have been sold to more than 100 countries and districts with popularity, including the American, the European ,the Australia, the Mid-East, and the Southeast Asia. Also it has passed the certification of UL, CE, SAA, SASO and the like. Brilliant keep on learning to improve and create high quality products to meet the needs of more customers.



Media Contact

Company name: Brilliant Home Lighting & Accessories Group

Address: No.4F, D-Building, #368 Donganbeilu, Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong, China.

Email: marketing@br-china.net/sales@br-china.net

Phone: 86-760-22348618/86-760-22368853

Website: https://www.brlighting.cn/