Brlighting to Show Crystal Table Lamps at Maison Shanghai 2019

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2019 --Brlighting is glad to announce that it will attend Maison Shanghai 2019 from September 9th to September 12th in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, China (Booth No. H2-G18). On the occasion of exhibition period, Brlighting will showcase crystal table lamps, wall lamps, chandeliers and home decor to global visitors.



Maison Shanghai, organized by China National Furniture Association and UBM Sinoexpo, is the international cutting-edge trade show of the home furnishing industry. Entering its 4th edition, Maison Shanghai continues to showcase the vitality on design and become mature in scale and quality. It brings together 570 high quality exhibitors and over 200 designer brands covering the entire industry from interior design solutions to finished home decor and lifestyle products in a 70,000-square-meter exhibition area. Maison Shanghai is a showcase where distributors, retailers, interior designers have a one-stop sourcing experience, keeping abreast of the latest trend as well as discovering a wide selection of affordable lighting, painting, carpet, home decor and accessories, designer brands and lifestyle products in Asia.



Brlighting Home is a high-end fashion brand in home lighting and decorations which focuses on high quality and involves the new elements of modern design, such as crystal, brass, agate and colored glass, etc. With over 20 years of experience, Brlighting is adept at the lighting designs and manufacturing with professional and exquisite technique. Its superior design, luxury material, skilled craft, and the pursuit of perfection earn Brlighting a reputation at home and abroad. Being the second time to take part in Maison Shanghai, Brlighting is gearing up to steal the show with a full range of high-quality lighting products.



One big attraction of this exhibition should be the "Cut Out A Sky" series, which is a collection of crystal table lamps launched in April. In particular, BRTL3171 is one of the best sellers in this stunning lineup. Designed by the chief designer Andy Chan, this crystal table lamp is in modern style, going well with various scenarios, including bedrooms, living rooms, and studies. The advanced cutting technology enables every beam of sunlight to glitter on the crystal surfaces, adding an appeal to the rooms.



Additionally, Brlighting will exhibit other popular series table lamps including "Ode to Joy" series, Bamboo Crystal Lamps, etc. Also, imposing chandeliers will be displayed at the exhibition. They are not only in dedicate design but also of high quality, adding an elegant touch to home decor.



Brlighting, also known as Brlighting Home Group, founded in 1994, always devotes itself to high-end lighting and home decoration design, development, manufacturing and marketing promotion. With over ten years of lighting manufacturing experience, Brlighting has developed its model section with design center, manufacturing center, promotion center and import & export branch. The products are sold to more than 100 countries and regions, including the American, the European, Australia, the Mid-East, and Southeast Asia. In spite of the growing popularity, the company still strives to improve and create high-quality products to fulfill the needs of more customers.



