Broadcast Wearables Introduces the World's First Touch Enabled T-Shirt

Hyderabad, Telangana -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --Broadcast Wearables has introduced the world's first touch enabled T-shirt, enabling users to broadcast their personality, creativity, and designs via a connected app. The campaign is currently live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Broadcast t-shirt consists of tiny LED's that connect with the accompanying app to give users complete control over what they wish to say. The only limit is their own imagination.



The Broadcast T-Shirt provides an incredibly intuitive experience. Users simply download the Broadcast Wear App, Pair the T-shirt with the App, and then get creative with a design and send to the t-shirt.



"The world has now become a global village. People are connected in ways that were unfathomable a few years ago. Technology is scaling new heights, and innovations are happening everywhere," said Ayyappa Nagubandi, founder of Broadcast Wearables, "Broadcast Wear is a concept that merges fashion and technology. It helps people program their t-shirts to say what's on their mind; it helps people to show off their creativity in designs."



Broadcast Wear brings technology to the lives of people by helping them express themselves better. There are ways people use to express themselves, but not everything can be translated into words. This t shirt helps people say a lot without saying a lot! In addition, this is the world's first touch - enabled t shirt, which lets people change the design and the slogan on their t shirt with a flick on the logo.



Broadcast is not just a t-shirt. It is a beautiful combination of hardware and software that works seamlessly with a smartphone to bring out the magic of a programmable t-shirt that responds to user's touch. Users can now change slogans and designs as many times as you want to, without worrying about the LEDs touching their body. The Broadcast t-shirt is also waterproof, making it perfectly washable. The app is available for iOS and Android phones.



"This is the first t shirt in the world that is touch enabled," added co-founder Mahalakshmi Nagubandi, "People just have to flick a finger across the logo to change the slogan or design! It is quite an interesting product."



The Broadcast Wearables Broadcast T-Shirt is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo here: http://www.igg.me/at/broadcast



About Broadcast Wearables

Broadcast Wearables is a Hyderabad, India, based startup that focuses on bringing technology into the world of fashion. We believe in creating paradigm shifting ideas; we believe in disruption; we believe in the penetrating power of technology. We love everything that can be done by touch, and have created the world's first touch - enabled t-shirt! Founded by a couple of people passionate about technology, and built by a team that eats and sleeps technology, Broadcast Wear is here to disrupt the market as you know it.