SBWire Announces the Relocation of Their Offices to the Broadway District of Green Bay

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2012 --SBWire, the online newswire service for small to medium-sized businesses and non-profit organizations, today announced plans to relocate their business offices to the Broadway District of downtown Green Bay, WI in June 2012.



SBWire expanded greatly in the past year with the addition of many new clients and an ever increasing portfolio of online public relations tools and services. SBWire found it necessary to relocate its offices to accommodate its growing business.



When selecting a new location, the team at SBWire looked for a location close to the business center of Green Bay, that also offering a wide verity of restaurants, retail stores, services and social events within reach for its employees.



“When looking for a new location for our business offices we were drawn to the Broadway District,” said Daniel Jones, President and CEO of SBWire. “We are excited to be a part of such a vibrant community of strong local businesses.”



SBWire will be located at 112 South Broadway.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribute their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire is trusted by over 35,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 different countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0140 (International).