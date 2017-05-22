Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2017 --Chita Rivera is a living Broadway legend and a two-time Tony winner who originated the roles of Anita in "West Side Story", "Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie," Velma in "Chicago," and appeared in the original casts of "Guys and Dolls," "Can Can," "Jerry's Girls" and many others. Producer Mark Cortale announced recently that she will be coming to Philadelphia for one show only on Saturday, June 3 at 8:00 PM.. SiriusXM radio star Seth Rudetsky joins her as pianist and host for an evening of unforgettable songs and conversation. The format of the evening will be a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories from one of Broadway's biggest stars – prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny, revealing questions – and Rivera singing some of the biggest hits from her musical theatre repertoire. This is a spontaneous evening of hilarity and show-stopping songs not to be missed. For tickets and information please visit www.KimmelCenter.org or call 215-893-1999.



An accomplished and versatile actress/singer/dancer, Chita Rivera has won two Tony Awards as Best Leading Actress in a Musical and received eight additional Tony nominations for an exceptional 10 Tony nominations. She recently starred in "The Visit," the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway (2015), following the acclaimed production at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in the summer of 2014. She starred in the Broadway revival of "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," the Broadway and touring productions of "The Dancer's Life," a dazzling new musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical "Nine" with Antonio Banderas. She trained as a ballerina (from age 11) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from legendary George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 17) was as a principal dancer in "Call Me Madam." Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of "West Side Story" brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in "Bye Bye Birdie," "The Rink" (Tony Award), "Chicago," "Jerry's Girls," "Kiss of the Spider Woman" (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of "Guys and Dolls," "Can-Can," "Seventh Heaven" and "Mr. Wonderful." On tour: "Born Yesterday," "The Rose Tattoo," "Call Me Madam,: "Threepenny Opera," "Sweet Charity," "Kiss Me Kate," "Zorba," and "Can-Can" with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009. She received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002 and became the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive this award. In November, 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special "Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do," a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Chita's current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.



Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including "Ragtime," "Les Miserables" and "The Phantom of the Opera." He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including "Dreamgirls" with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and "Hair" with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy Nomination). In 2007 he made his Broadway acting debut playing Sheldon (singing "Magic to Do" in a devastating unitard) in "The Ritz" directed by Joe Mantello for The Roundabout Theater. As an author, he penned the non-fiction "Q Guide to Broadway," the novel "Broadway Nights" and the recently published "My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan" (Random House). Seth played himself on "Kathy Griffin; My Life on the D-List," was the vocal coach on MTV's "Legally Blonde" reality show and starred opposite Sutton Foster in They're Playing Our Song for the Actors Fund. He co-wrote and starred in "Disaster!" (which the NY Times called a "triumph") last season on Broadway. "Disaster!" also premiered to rave reviews in London's West End in November. Seth writes a weekly column on Playbill.com and tours the country with this Broadway concert series and performing his one-man show Deconstructing Broadway. For more information visit www.sethrudetsky.com.



About The Broadway Series

The Art House in Provincetown, MA, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale, is the original home to the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House series hosted by Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans at NOCCA, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. Between 2014 - 2016, the series has presented Broadway superstars such as Rosie O'Donnell, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Morrison, Cheyenne Jackson and Megan Hilty. Producer Mark Cortale recently announced the Provincetown summer season lineup for Broadway @ The Art House and Broadway @ Town Hall!



More information at markcortalepresents.com. When searching for "what to do in Philadelphia", Chita Rivera live at The Kimmel Center is a musical entertainment event not to be missed!



Listing Information:



The Kimmel Center & Mark Cortale Present

Broadway Up Close

Chita Rivera, legendary two time Tony Award Winner

with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Saturday, June 3, at 8:00 PM

Merriam Theatre

250 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102



For tickets and information please visit www.KimmelCenter.org or call 215-893-1999.