Framingham, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2013 --Michael Jacobs Vocal Studio is bringing Broadway professionals to teach the 6 week musical theater workshop, NYCinMA, being held in Framingham, MA this summer. The full workshop is limited to 16 participants of all ages who auditioned for the intensive program. NYCinMA is offering a series of workshops, lectures and dance classes taught by these NYC theater professionals that are available to the public.



The $100, 2-3 hour workshops are limited to 12 participants, with additional slots available to watch the classes for $50. Those participating will have the opportunity to be coached by these professionals on a song selection. Ballet, Jazz and Tap classes as well as one hour lectures are open to the public at $25 per class. In order to secure a slot, please email NYCinMA@gmail.com.



The workshop details are as follows:



7/26/13, 4:00 PM-6:00 PM: Craig Holzberg of Avalon Artists Group- Avalon Artists Group is a full service agency representing actors of all ages for film, television, theater, hosting, print, on-camera commercials, industrials and voiceovers in Los Angeles and New York. Many of our clients appear in film, television, national network commercials, as well as both on and off Broadway, in national tours, and various regional productions.



8/1/13, 4:00 PM- 7:00PM: William Wade- William has written in a variety of forms and styles. Musicals: warsaw (music) with John Atkins, Alice (music & lyrics) with Frank Blocker (BMI & York Theatre), and Wounded Knee which is currently in development; Ballets: The Empty Pot: A Chinese Fable, Mole Music, Madeline (presented at Symphony Space), and Snow White. William’s orchestrations have been used by the Broadway Theatre Project, National Dance Institute, and Rosie’s Broadway Kids. He has worked for ABT, Alvin Ailey, AMDA, Cedar Lake, Donald Byrd, The Julliard School, Mark Morris Dance Group, Metropolitan Opera, Swan Lake(Broadway), among many, and is a founding faculty member of the Professional Musical Theatre Workshop at Manhattan School of Music. BA in Music Composition, University of South Florida; BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop.



8/6/13, 4:00 PM-6:00 PM: Jamibeth Margolis, CSA- Jamibeth Margolis is now entering her 15th year as a professional casting director in New York. She was with Johnson-Liff Casting, Cameron Mackintosh, and Margolis-Seay Casting and is now out on her own as a freelance casting director. Previous credits include the Broadway and National Touring Companies of LES MISERABLES, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, MISS SAIGON, and CATS as well as many others. Currently, Jamibeth is casting for many new plays and musicals in development for commercial productions.



8/13/13, 4:00 PM-7:00 PM: Randy Donaldson- Randy is a Tony Award-nominated producer and performer based in New York. Current projects: The Scottsboro Boys, The Pee-wee Herman Show (Broadway), Falling for Eve (York Theater). As a performer Randy has appeared in 11 Broadway/ National tours including: Annie Get Your Gun starring Bernadette Peters and Tom Wopat, Wonderful Town,Disney's The Lion King, Grand Hotel and A Chorus Line.



8/15/13, 4:00 PM-7:00 PM: Gayle Seay, Wojcik/Seay Casting- Gayle is currently working on tons of theater as well as a webseries, on camera industrials and several commercial print projects. Off -Broadway: " Triassic Parq", “Chix 6”, “National Pastime”, “The Last Session”, “666” and upcoming Tennessee Williams’ “The Two Character Play” and the play “Handle With Care”. Tours: “Joseph…Dreamcoat”, “The Presidents-starring Rich Little”, “Oklahoma!” and upcoming “A Chorus Line”. Regional: Riverside Theatre-FL, The Arvada Center-CO, Stages St Louis-MO and Theatre Aspen-CO. Other clients include Theatre of the Stars- GA, Hot Summer Nights- NC, John W Engman Theatre – NY, Midtown Direct Rep-NJ and Astoria Performing Arts Center-NY. Current/ Recent Commercial clients: Mercedes ,Chase and many pharmaceuticals. Gayle consistently calls in and books actors from seminars and is actively looking for more.