Brochure Making Software for Mac from FlipBuilder Helps Users Create Appealing Brochures

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2018 --Brochure making software for Mac from FlipBuilder is helping business owners and e-marketing publishers create interactive brochures for digital marketing. It allows users to design professional brochures and market their business brands to vast audiences online. The brochures are easy to design, thanks to the user-friendly interface, design layouts and various templates that help in customizing the brochures. Users can create content-rich designs with high-grade images and also upload brand logos to make their brochures more appealing to the audience.



"Our brochure making software for Mac helps users design brochures that will give their customers an interactive reading experience," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. "We have empowered them to create remarkable digital brochures enriched with well-endowed media to complement the content. We also provide the opportunity to share these eye-catching brochures with massive audiences online and engage them on social media, web and mobile devices to inspire them to become loyal customers."



The brochure making software for Mac from FlipBuilder helps users market businesses and their products/services. Brochures created at FlipBuilder are packed with informative content that helps to bring the message across. The pre-made templates make creating appealing brochures easy even for amateur users. They can design personalized brochures using the design settings to set backgrounds, language, toolbar colors and other customization features. The brand feature allows for adding logo images while with the page editor, it's easy to include advertising, flash and branding image sliders to make the brochures more resourceful.



"Our feature-rich brochures can be configured to automatically publish in Flash for Mac and PC and also in HTML5 for tablets and mobile," continued Mr. Zhang. "Our valued users can now enhance their digital marketing by engaging those customers who love carrying their iPhones, iPads and Android tablets with them wherever they go. This will make them view the content any time from their devices."



The brochure making software for Mac helps to design brochures that can be shared across all social platforms. This allows readers to browse through, like the products and share with friends directly from the users' pages. Users can now advertise their brands and lure many potential clients to their brands all the time. With the multi-language support feature, publishers can reach out to diverse audiences across the world. The brochure making software for Mac integrates conversion, design, distribution and more to give business owners and e-marketing publishers a solution for business brand adherence.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder offers a platform for designing mind-blowing digital brochures filled with interactive rich media and appealing outlooks. The brochure software maker for Mac from FlipBuilder has a flexible design setting, pre-designed templates and a powerful page editor, allowing users to create excellent quality brochures and share them with vast audiences online through multiple electronic devices. For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.