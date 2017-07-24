Brock Zearfoss Wins Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals at Williams Grove

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2017 --When Brock Zearfoss first drove Aaron Long's No. 58, he didn't qualify for the World of Outlaws race at Williams Grove Speedway in May. But, it was a much different outcome Friday night as Zearfoss steered the car to victory in a wild 25-lap main event. His first career series victory held off some of the Outlaws best.



"I was either going out of the park or winning this," said Zearfoss in the Champion Racing Oil Victory Lane. "Our car was really good all night long. They've been working so hard. We debuted this at the first Outlaw race and weren't good at all. To go from not making the show to standing on the front stretch at an Outlaw race says something about these guys. I wasn't lifting. I probably should have because I was banging off that cushion pretty hard, but how many times do you get to win an Outlaw race? This is a dream come true."



The July 22nd race was postponed due to rain. All the qualifying events were complete Saturday night at Williams Grove Speedway during the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals. Williams Grove and World of Outlaws officials decided to postpone the 30-lap, $20,000 to win Sprint car feature to the opening night of the Champion Racing Oil National Open, which is Thursday night September 28.



"Champion Racing Oil is proud to support Williams Grove Speedway and be the title sponsor of this year's Summer and Fall Nationals," stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products for Champion Oil. "It's great to support our past and future winners at "The Grove" using Champion 'Purpose Built' lubricant technology that is formulated for ultimate protection and competitive performance."



Williams Grove Speedway is a half-mile automobile racetrack located in Mechanicsburg, Pa., about 10 miles south of the state capital of Harrisburg. It opened in 1939 and has been host to many championship races. Williams Grove continues a tradition of racing every Friday, and almost every Saturday, including many special events. The most prestigious of these special events is the Champion Racing Oil National Open.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.