Broken Arrow Police Investigating Causes of Fatal Bicycle Accident

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --According to Tulsa's News Channel 6, the man was on his bike and navigating an intersection when he was struck by a driver in a pickup truck. Witnesses say the accident occurred near a residential neighborhood with a 40 mile per hour speed limit. Police officers described the area as one of heavy bicycle traffic, so motorists know to keep a watchful eye. Except for morning and evening rush hours, motorized vehicle traffic is typically light.



Though every bicycle accident occurs due to a combination of different factors, there are some common causes involved.



Motorists are often at fault if they exceed the speed limit or travel too fast for conditions. With the increase of designated bicycle lanes alongside motorized traffic in municipal areas, many drivers do not allow enough room for the rider. Under Oklahoma law, the operator of a car, truck, or motorcycle should allow at least three feet when passing a bicyclist. However, many motorists are unaware of the regulations or misunderstand their application in a designated bike lane situation.



Charles Bryan Alred, in Tulsa, OK, mentioned some additional causes of bicycle accidents.



"I think inattentive driving has to be among the top factors in collisions involving bike riders. Drivers may be on the look out for other motorized vehicles, but they don't always see a bicycle. Or, they do see the bike, but don't factor it in to how they're operating their vehicles. And, of course, distracted driving continues to be an issue with bike accidents – just as with other traffic crashes."



Many people associate distracted driving with cell phone use.



It is true that texting, talking, going on social media, and other activities create extremely dangerous distractions for the motorist. Still, there are additional forms of distracted driving that can be equally risky. Eating, grooming, playing music, and interacting with a GPS also take the motorist's attention away from safe driving.



Mr. Alred added, "Bike riders should keep in mind that there are a few things they can do to keep themselves safe and avoid accidents. Never ride while intoxicated, follow all traffic laws, and wear brightly colored clothing to be more visible to motorists. And put down the phone! It's just as dangerous in your own hands as it is for a driver."