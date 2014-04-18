Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2014 --New to the Teller County community, Carolyn Hill, Associate Broker for http://kathyflood.com thinks the role of a real estate broker today is much broader than it may have been in past years. “With today’s economy, loans are more difficult to obtain and buyers are more cautious,” Hill said. “This means that as an agent now, my role has increased. I must add to my responsibilities ‘experienced scout’ or ‘trail guide’ to move buyers and sellers through the difficult real estate landscape.”



Last year, housing prices increased more than they had in seven years and buyers’ markets turned into sellers’ markets overnight, according to the Equifax Finance Blog, a leading source in tracking the industry.



Spring 2014 predictions, according to Real Estate Economy Watch, are that prices will rise slowly, inventory may be limited and market times will be shorter. Hill uses the current home market landscape as the driver for her successful, unique business style and why customers are satisfied with the results. “If you are not satisfied, then I am not satisfied. I will go the extra mile to make the experience rewarding for both of us,” she said.



Hill, with real estate experience going back to 1983, believes that trust is so important today to be successful. “I feel it is important to earn a buyer’s trust by becoming involved in all aspects of the real estate transaction from beginning to end,” she said.



“It’s essential to instill a sense of confidence in my clients that I will do everything possible to meet their needs as home buyers or sellers and keep them informed of every option available to them,” she said.



She is focused and driven and is already an asset to the team at Flood Realty, Inc. “I have known Kathy Flood and her husband Jim since 1991 when we first met in Telluride where we all worked together and were friends,” she said. “I chose to work with Kathy not only because of our friendship but because she is a highly ethical and successful Realtor for whom I have tremendous respect,” she added.



Flood Realty is a small and hardworking group. “We have strong knowledge of the home market in Woodland Park and the Pikes Peak region,” she said.



Hill is loyal to her clients and works hard to fulfill their home-buying needs. “I want to be your realtor for life,” she said. “My commitment is to my clients and I truly care about each and every one of them,” she said.



She enjoys being a part of turning what was once only a home of their dreams into their real dream home. “I’m in it to work for YOU... not just to earn a commission.”



Hill says that these are the top three things that separate her from the competition.



1.) Loyal. “I work for my client, and I want them to understand that I will stand by them as their realtor until they are completely satisfied.”



2.) Ethical. Hill believes in seeing to it that her customers are properly informed before moving forward with any transaction. “I will not allow my client or myself to become involved with any transaction or individual who may not appear to be entirely ethical.”



3.) Caring. “I’m a Realtor because I enjoy helping people realize their dreams of homeownership,” Hill said.



Hill offers this promise. “My promise to my clients is that I am dedicated to meeting their home buying needs on every level.”



Hill admits that the real estate business has evolved since she began in the 1980’s. “Realtors are held to a higher standard and the business is extremely competitive due to the current state of the economy,” she said.



“The public is very discriminating and they understand the importance of selecting a Realtor who is not only highly competent but is also able to communicate effectively with industry peers as well as clients,” she said.



In the past, market research showed that many people entered the real estate business with the idea that it could be a part-time job and an easy way to make a living. Hill believes this is a false premise today to be successful. “At one time that may have been true, but today the real estate business is highly professional, and the individuals who are successful are constantly working to stay on the cutting edge in the current market while also striving to provide top-notch customer service.”



Hill strongly believes in using the internet and social media to market homes today. According to the real estate industry, 75-90% homebuyers begin their search on the Internet. “I know this trend will continue to grow to use the internet and social media for re-location services, so I am working hard to integrate these tools for customers,” she said. Hill has her own professional facebook page (www.facebook.com/carolynhillbroker) and uses the company website www.kathyflood.com.



Hill finds being a realtor extremely rewarding. “I love getting to know the individuals I work with and learning about their lives. I take a personal interest in them and their families and it becomes very important to me help them achieve their home buying goals,” she said.



Purchasing a home is always a major decision. “I take my role in helping people through that process very seriously. It becomes personal to me as well,” Hill said.



About Carolyn Hill

Hill is a full service realtor, meaning she is not a part-timer. From 1983 – 1987, Hill worked in residential property management and leasing in Houston, TX. After moving to Washington DC in 1987, she worked in commercial property management until 1991. Hill also has Telluride, Colorado experience in short-term resort rentals, long-term residential management and leasing, along with hotel management. Hill relocated to Woodland Park in 2013 where she is now working in residential sales. According to Hill, “Your mountain dreams start here.”