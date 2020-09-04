Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2020 --BrokerCalls, a Pay Per Call leads generation company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, continues its expansion with the recent hire of Evelyne Hennick, who will serve as Affiliate Director. After launching in April of 2019, BrokerCalls has steadily grown as it builds its reputation for providing innovative solutions to help companies reach more customers and enhance their sales.



As the Affiliate Director, Hennick will focus on delivering high-qualified inbound leads to clients in the home services, home and auto warranty, travel, legal, insurance, and financial industries, including many other verticals. Hennick brings over 15 years of experience in digital marketing with a focus on audience growth. She specializes in lead generation, inbound and digital marketing, and pay per call marketing.



Hennick's previous experience will help provide a seamless transition into her new position at BrokerCalls. As a lead generation company, BrokerCalls aims to support various businesses by delivering qualified phone leads interested in their specific products and services instead of the business using its own time and resources to deal with unqualified leads.



By owning and operating its own Search Engine Optimization and Pay Per Call marketing campaigns, BrokerCalls is able to use its tools to drive interested consumers to call and qualify those leads, which will be transferred directly to businesses that specialize in the services the caller is searching for.



While BrokerCalls primarily focuses on providing leads to businesses in the insurance, financial, home services, home and auto warranty, travel, mass tort, and personal injury sectors, the company remains committed to continuing its expansion into many other verticals. The company's sustained success and continued growth further enhances its reputation of consistently producing quality leads and top-notch customer service.



Stacey Makin, VP of Business Development for BrokerCalls, helped found the company from its Fort Lauderdale headquarters. Makin also has over 15 years in the fields of affiliate marketing, pay per call, and SEO.



"We're so thrilled and excited to welcome Evelyne to our team," Makin says. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our company and we look forward to being able to drive high-quality calls and leads to even more businesses in more regions of the country."