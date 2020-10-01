BrokerCalls, a Pay Per Call Leads Generation Company, Hires VP of Strategic Partnerships

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2020 --BrokerCalls, a Pay Per Call leads generation company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is proud to announce the recent hire of Peter Leshaw, who will serve as the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.



Leshaw is a tenured digital marketing expert who brings more than 20 years of experience to BrokerCalls. He has served as the past-president of the South Florida Interactive Marketing Association and has been a frequent speaker at prominent marketing conferences for over a decade. At BrokerCalls, Leshaw will be tasked with managing performance-based digital marketing teams and campaigns to generate leads for the various clients BrokerCalls caters to.



In addition to his digital marketing expertise, Leshaw earned a Master's Degree in Information Technology from American International University and possesses a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Florida Atlantic University. He cites his passion for helping others succeed in online advertising as the reason he is excited to bring his expertise to BrokerCalls.



"Unlike many other forms of advertising, Internet marketing results can be tracked, tested, and continually improved," he said.



BrokerCalls specializes in lead call generation and primarily focuses on providing leads to businesses in the insurance, financial, home services, warranty, legal, and travel verticals. However, as BrokerCalls continues its expansion with new hires and clients, it remains committed to reaching into many other verticals.



The company succeeds in lead call generation by owning and operating its own Search Engine Optimization and Pay Per Call marketing campaigns as well as working with performance-based marketing affiliates. BrokerCalls' many tools and resources help drive interested consumers to call, and after screening those calls, they can be transferred directly to businesses that specialize in the services the caller is searching for.



The company's sustained growth and success have enhanced its reputation of consistently generating quality leads and dedicated customer service. Stacey Makin helped found the company in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and serves as BrokerCalls VP of Business Development. Makin has over 15 years of experience in affiliate marketing, pay per call, and SEO fields. She said bringing Leshaw onboard will help enhance the company's commitment to providing superior customer support while helping clients grow their businesses organically.



"Peter brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and we're excited he's joining us," Makin says. "His expertise in being able to drive high-quality calls and leads to our clients will help us continue our sustained growth."