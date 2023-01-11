BrokerCalls Hires Lew Evans as Director of Account Management

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2023 --Popular lead generation company BrokerCalls has added to its team of experts as its work continues to help clients achieve more growth and higher revenue.



BrokerCalls recently hired Lew Evans as its Director of Account Management, a role that means he'll oversee the day-to-day aspects of several different campaigns, such as ACA, U65, Debt, Tax and Credit.



Evans earned a Master of Science in Leadership, Education and Communication from the University of Tennessee in 2017 after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management in 2016 from Utah State University.



He has seven years of industry experience in lead generation ranging from buying to selling traffic. In addition, Evans has driven traffic himself as an affiliate, which adds even more value because he knows both sides of the industry.



His past experience as a college basketball player — especially the sport's demand for motivation and a drive to perform — also enhances his work and gives Evans the ability to help grow and maintain business while being a team player.



"I am excited about helping BrokerCalls get to the next level," Evans said.



The Eagle Scout and avid traveler loves the outdoors and recreational activities in his free time.



About BrokerCalls



BrokerCalls, a popular lead generation company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, helps its clients find qualified inbound phone leads from people actively looking for their services. Among other industries, it specializes in finance and insurance leads as well as home services leads, including debt settlement, mortgages, life and health insurance, Medicare and home warranties.



BrokerCalls provides call-generation solutions for clients, all with the objective of helping companies grow faster and more efficiently while maximizing performance and reaching new customers. Since its founding by industry veterans, BrokerCalls has worked to fill a void in the affiliate marketing industry — and the results are clear for its many clients.



To learn more, visit the BrokerCalls website, email contact@brokercalls.com or call 855-268-3773. Keep up with BrokerCalls' latest and greatest news and developments on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.