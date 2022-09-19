Bronson Abstract Company, Inc. Performs Property Title Search in Bentonville and Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2022 --Buying a property involves several steps, from signing the sales contract to closing. One of the significant components of this process is a property title search. A property search includes checking titles, examining ownership and encumbrances, and inspecting previous liens and any deeds of trust affecting the property.



In most circumstances, a property title search in Bentonville and Fayetteville, Arkansas on a property takes place after the buyer and seller have signed the sales contract.



The title company will search public records for deeds, county land records, tax liens, divorce cases, bankruptcy records, and any other judgments against the seller that may be related to the property in question throughout this procedure.



The goal is to obtain a clean title, which means that the lender and the new homeowner both acknowledge that there are no claims against the property that could throw them in total disarray in the future.



Bronson Abstract Company, Inc. conducts title searches to detect and report faults in the title of real estate their clients are looking to acquire, preventing issues from becoming severe.



For the seller, completing this process ensures that their property has a marketable title and that there are no claims that could result in a lawsuit or that some individual or entity disputes their right to hold the property.



Conversely, a prospective home buyer must undertake a title search to ensure that the property in question is free of any claims or liens that could cause legal complications in the future.



As a cost-cutting measure, some people prefer to conduct merely a lien search rather than a complete title search. This may be a costly error! There are significant differences:



Title searches concentrate on different properties and include a lien search, whereas lien searches can find additional properties but may not reveal all liens on a single property. A title search is much more comprehensive and provides the information needed when purchasing title insurance.



About Bronson Abstract Company

As an independently-owned title company, Bronson Abstract Company is committed to fulfilling its client's residential and commercial title insurance needs, including closings and 1031 Tax Deferred Property Exchanges, lien searches, etc.