Bronx Physical Therapy Practice Provides EMG and NCV Testing

Bronx, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2014 --Pelham Physical Medicine Inc. of Bronx, New York offers, in addition to their full selection of physical therapy, sports medicine and acupuncture services, assays for Electromyography (EMG) and Nerve Conduction Velocity (NCV). The EMG and NCV tests are part of a regimen conducted to determine the health of a person’s muscles and the nerve pathways that control the musculature. These tests, along with other surveys, help the physical therapist and doctor properly diagnose a patient and provide specific guidelines for treatment and recovery.



To conduct the EMG, the health care professional begins by inserting a hairline needle, which is tipped with an electrode, into the muscle. The electrode-equipped shaft reads the electrical activity as a signal given off by the muscles. This electrical activity is read on a monitor and is audible as well. Once the electrode is in place, the patient can contract the muscle by bending the arm or leg. This activity causes the signals and provides information about each muscle's health, responsiveness and impulse speed.



The NCV test often accompanies the EMG test and the results are used in tandem to measure the health and responsiveness of the nerves and muscles which indicate what treatment is the most appropriate for each patient. For the NCV test, no special preparations are required to ensure proper results, though it’s recommended to avoid skin creams and lotions, and to get the body to a normal, room temperature in case of extremely cold weather. Be sure to inform the testing agent if taking any blood thinners or coagulants. Many patients report some discomfort or mild pain during application of the needles, and some muscle soreness may persist after the test is done.



These tests are most often recommended when the patient reports weakness in the muscles or limbs, and a cursory examination proves reduced muscle strength. These examinations can determine the difference between muscle weakness caused by injury and weakness caused by neurological disorders. Normal results show little to no electrical activity in muscles at rest. During muscle contraction electrical activity creates a pattern that indicates whether the muscle is responding normally.



