Brooklyn's Gaupo Publishing Releases a New and Controversial Book About Taiwan

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2021 --Although no bigger than the state of Maryland, Taiwan is a place of tremendous cultural diversity, extraordinary landscapes and varied cuisines as well as Asia's most vibrant democracy. A self-governing de facto country for more than 70 years, Taiwan is a world leader in semiconductor technology and scientific innovation. Regarded by Communist China as a breakaway province to be reclaimed by force if necessary, Taiwan has been a political pawn in the drama of international politics since the Cold War began.



In this timely and informative book, author Nathaniel Altman offers a unique, comprehensive and intimate portrait of Taiwan, with chapters on history, politics, cultural traditions, institutions and things uniquely Taiwanese. Based on more than a dozen extended visits to Taiwan over a 25-year period, this book reveals little-known facts about one of the most fascinating – yet least understood - countries in the world.



"A clear and comprehensive guide to a complex locale." - https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/nathaniel-altman/taiwan-50-things/">Kirkus Reviews



About Nathaniel Altman

Nathaniel Altman is a Brooklyn, New York-based writer, teacher and counselor who has authored more than twenty books on peace studies, healthy diets, alternative healing, nature and relationship. His books include Eating for Life (Quest Books, 1973, 1977; Vegetus 1984), Ahimsa: Dynamic Compassion (Quest Books, 1980; Gaupo Publishing, 2020), Sacred Trees (Sierra Club Books, 1994 and Gaupo Publishing, 2017), The Twelve Stages of Healing [with Donald M. Epstein, D.C.] (New World Library, 1994), Healing Springs (Healing Arts, 2000), Sacred Water (HiddenSpring, 2002), The Honey Prescription (Healing Arts, 2010), The New Oxygen Prescription (Healing Arts, 2017) and The Nonviolent Revolution (Element Books, 1998 and Gaupo Publishing, 2018). A 1971 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Nathaniel has been a student of political science for over 50 years. He has traveled extensively throughout North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Nathaniel first visited Taiwan in 1995 and has returned more than a dozen times.



Imprint: Gaupo Publishing / KDP Publishing

On sale: December 1, 2021

Price: $12.95 (paperback); $5.95 (eBook)

Pages: 254

ISBN: 979-8-75569875-7