Brooks Remediation Provides Assistance with Fire Damage Restoration in Crestview and Destin, Florida

Fires can cause extensive damage to a property, including structural damage, smoke damage, and water damage from firefighting efforts. Brooks Remediation's team of experienced technicians is trained to assess the damage and develop a comprehensive restoration plan to restore the property to its pre-fire condition. Using state-of-the-art equipment and techniques, Brooks Remediation can effectively remove smoke odor, clean and repair fire-damaged surfaces, and restore the property to a safe and livable condition.



They start fire damage restoration in Crestview and Destin, Florida by assessing the damage to the structure and property, including walls and ceilings, followed by formulating a plan to restore the property without wasting much time. They can also prepare a quote for the client's insurance company or work directly with property owners to assist with claim filings. The trained professionals are aware that the fire can leave the property exposed, so they prioritize securing the perimeter and then assist in collecting the belongings that the client would want to take away. They try to salvage things as much as possible. Hence, they stock all the items and determine which can be kept and restored. They are in charge of keeping the property safe until it is restored to its rightful owner.



They also remove damaged structures that will eventually be reconstructed and work on eliminating stubborn smoke odor using sophisticated processes. They continue to restore the home or business, including a cleaning solution that is deep and thorough.



Brooks Remediation also provides a full range of water mitigation services after a fire, including moisture inspections, water extraction and removal, structural drying, and insurance billing. They guarantee 24-hour service.



The company also offers biohazard cleanup in Pensacola and Crestview, Florida, hoarding clean up, mold remediation, sewage cleanup and more.



Call 850-344-1400 for more details.



