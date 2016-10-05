Brother Business Advisory Panel: Musselwhite Consulting

Temecula, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Musselwhite Consulting and Brother International Partner to Serve Entrepreneurs.



Musselwhite Consulting Marketing is honored and proud to announce its third year partnership with Brother International Corporation's Small Business Advisory Panel. The Brother Small Business Advisory Panel consists of a small group of hand selected small business owners from across the United States that share some of their best practices and tips for boosting productivity and helping small businesses and entrepreneurs stay competitive in today's challenging markets.



Entrepreneurs to Enterprise level businesses face a daily barrage of decisions involving everything from choosing the right office space, the right equipment, to the right strategies and tactics for achieving success.



Brother International Corporation, headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ continues to serve Entrepreneurs and Enterprise level businesses and revolutionizes the way they live and work through their premier line of office products. John Wandishin, Vice President Marketing, states "The Brother Business Advisory Panel is an engaged user group created by Brother International Corporation to embody it's At Your Side philosophy. Advisory panelists are business executives empowered to provide professional insights on business topics that align with the Brother brand. Charles and Linda Musselwhite of Musselwhite Consulting Marketing have been invited back as panel members for the third consecutive year to serve as representatives for the entrepreneur audience."



Most Entrepreneurs and Enterprise level businesses have little patience for dealing with troublesome or outdated office equipment. According to Charles and Linda Musselwhite, husband and wife owners of Musselwhite Consulting Marketing "today, technological advances found in office equipment (especially Brother products) can provide a level of out-of-the-box-user-satisfaction not available in the recent past. Office technology products used in businesses of all sizes and industries can provide a significantly positive impact on our finances, productivity and other daily efficiencies when thorough thought and consideration are given."



In their continuing commitment to Entrepreneurs and Enterprise level businesses everywhere, Musselwhite Consulting offers a rich array of free digital marketing resources (check lists, cheat sheets, videos, etc…) on their website at http://www.MusselwhiteMarketing.com/Resources.



About Musselwhite Consulting Marketing

"Increasing and improving online visibility through the 7-Pillars of Digital Marketing" is the company's motto. The Musselwhite Consulting Marketing team has been working with entrepreneurs and enterprise level businesses since 2010 offering coaching, collaboration and complete (done-for-you) digital marketing service(s) involving:



1. Websites

2. Content

3. Email

4. Online ads

5. Video

6. Social Media

7. Reviews and Testimonials



Digital Marketing like the technological advances in office equipment are evolving at an ever increasing speed. For best results reach out to Brother International to assess and determine if your office equipment needs are being met. Reach out to Musselwhite Consulting Marketing for a discovery session to review and discuss your digital marketing strategies and tactics.



Contact Information:

To learn more contact:

Sarah Paulin, media liaison

Musselwhite Consulting Marketing

951-291-1774

Email: Admin@MusselwhiteMarketing.com

Online information request form: http://www.MusselwhiteMarketing.com