Brothers Desserts Family Acquires Schoep's Ice Cream

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2020 --The Winkler Family of Brothers Desserts announced today that they are taking over operations at Schoep's Ice Cream in Madison, Wisconsin. Brothers Desserts was established in 1973 selling Italian Ices and Ice Creams to kids all over Southern California. They have since grown substantially making ice cream under various private labels for well-known brands and under their own labels: Brothers Ice Cream, Natural Choice, Absolute Fruit Sorbet and NutriFreeze. Their products can be found in grocery stores, club stores and specialty shops across the country.



Brothers had been looking to expand to the mid-west. In late 2019, Schoep's Ice Cream entered into receivership and the Winkler Family was able to purchase select assets of the company - retaining most employees and preserving the brand's name in the process.



"There's a lot of cross over between Brothers and Schoep's." said Gary Winkler, the founder, and CEO of Brothers International Desserts. "We are a family run business, so when we heard of another family run business that was struggling and in receivership in Madison, we jumped at the opportunity. Schoep's has a long tradition of ice cream production, going back when there were more horses than cars! We have been in the ice cream industry for forty-eight years, so we like to think with all of our experience and knowledge we can turn things around at Schoep's. We look forward to continuing the tradition of Schoep's and creating new opportunities." Gary continued, "We love the ice cream business, it's in our DNA. Combining Brothers and Schoep's feels like a win-win for both our companies, our associates, our communities and our special customers. We are looking forward to creating a delicious and successful future!"



With the added manufacturing facility, the Winklers plan to expand our production capabilities, add new customers, improve Schoep's presence in the marketplace and bring overall growth to Madison, Wisconsin.



For more information, please see BrothersDesserts.com & SchoepsIceCream.com.



About Brothers Ice Cream/Desserts

Brothers Desserts was founded in 1973 by two brothers from Brooklyn, Gary and Errol Winkler. Their goal was to bring refreshing Italian Ices to Southern California. While their brick-and-mortar locations were successful they pivoted their focus to manufacturing and wholesale for restaurants, hotels, baseball stadiums, airlines, big box stores and more. With over 45 years of ice cream experience Brothers Desserts has even co-packed for some of the most successful ice cream brands in the country. The Brothers Ice Cream division is based on classic flavors with a modern approach. For more information on Brothers Ice Cream & Brothers Desserts, please visit www.brothersicecream.com, @BrosIceCream on Instagram and facebook.com/brosicecream, and https://vimeo.com/394023723.



About Schoep's Ice Cream

Schoep's Ice Cream was founded in 1928 by E.J. Schoephoester who started making ice cream in the back of his Madison, Wisconsin grocery store. Since then the company has grown to make more than 12 million gallons of ice cream annually and ranks as one of the largest independent ice cream manufacturers not only in Wisconsin but in the United States as well. With a full assortment of delicious flavors, Schoep's Ice Cream is available in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. For more than 90 years, the commitment to core values of family, tradition, and quality has not wavered. Please visit SchoepsIceCream.com.



Location Information:

Brothers Desserts

1682 Kettering St, Irvine, CA 92614

949-655-0080



Schoep's Ice Cream

2070 Helena St, Madison, WI 53704

(608) 249-6411



