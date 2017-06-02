Broward County, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape, a family owned and operated company specializing in lawn care service and landscaping in Broward County, FL has just announced the expansion of its commercial lawn care service division. "It's been a long process to obtain the proper licensing, insurance and to acquire/train the right talent. Commercial properties require a different approach and attention to detail is absolutely imperative. We held off on expanding this department until we had all of our ducks in a row. We don't do anything half-measure. Our well-seasoned team is definitely performing service at the highest level commercial properties demand," said Luke Hansford, owner of Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape.



Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape has implemented a system of "checks and balances" that seems to be lacking in lawn care industry. "With this system, we are accountable to the client, to provide the service they expect - every visit," said Luke Hansford. Pink and Green's clients know exactly what they are getting. They know when their sprinklers were last checked, how many bags of fertilizer were used and how long Pink and Green's team serviced the property. This system coupled with their customer service department has Pink and Green's commercial lawn service division running like a well- oiled machine.



Over the past six months, Pink and Green has formed many partnerships with property managers, contractors, and Home Owner Associations (HOA's). Through these partnerships, Pink and Green's commercial lawn service division has been brought on board to handle quite a few large properties in Broward County, FL.



"We are excited to work with these businesses. First impressions are everything and having a commercial property with an inviting curb appeal goes a long way with people when opinions are formed," said Luke Hansford. Pink and Green definitely has an eye for color, style, and arrangement. Upon visiting one of Pink and Green's recently serviced properties it is easy to see why businesses are turning to them for their commercial property lawn maintenance. The grass was green, lawn edges are straight, hedges properly trimmed and flower beds freshly mulched.



About Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape

Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is a full-service commercial lawn care company, as well as a full-service commercial landscaping company providing design and installation. Pink and Green services also include lawn pest control, lawn fertilization service, and tree trimming. They are proud to be Angie's List Super Service Award winners three years in a row 2013, 2014 and 2015. They are A+ rated by both Angie's List and Google Reviews.



Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is proud to service businesses in both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties and nearby areas.



