Broward County, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --Sublime Pools & Spa is a pool service and repair company based in Broward County, South Florida. In mid-2019, The owner of Sublime Pools & Spa officially announced that they were entering a new value structure that will ensure every customer receives the services that they are paying for, and more.



Here are a few of the values that can be found in all of their new pool service and repair contracts.



A "No Green Pool Guarantee"



This is where a client is not liable to pay for the restoration of a pool that turns green if it is maintained and serviced by Sublime Pools & Spa. (Note: natural disasters, Leaky Pools, and broken pool equipment that are not maintained properly are not covered by that guarantee.) Sublime Pool's new contracts assure their customers that they will always have a crystal clear pool.



A Monthly Quality Assurance Check-In and Random Surveys to Ensure Top Quality Service is Being Performed



Sublime Pools & Spa has an account manager that is dedicated to ensuring the pools are being maintained properly. This extra layer of assurance allows Sublime Pools to really have proper maintenance of all the pool accounts.



A Complimentary FREE Month of Pool Service



For all major renovations, Sublime Pools provides a complimentary FREE month of pool service to guarantee a proper and healthy fire up procedure, balancing of chemicals, and a clean post-restoration project. This value is not just offered to current Sublime Pools customers, but also to any commercial, residential or real estate accounts who are looking to restore a property that is not currently serviced by Sublime Pools & Spa.



Sublime Pools & Spa is also investing in a login portal so that clients can make payments online by late 2019 or early 2020. John Chavez, the owner and founder of Sublime Pools & Spa stated," even though we are a young company, we want to edge ourselves using the latest technology available, adapting eco-friendly equipment offerings and processes that protect our community and world, and allowing our core values to be the lifesaver that keeps our company afloat."



