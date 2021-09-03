Brownlee Agency Answers Questions About Farm Insurance in Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Sylvester, GA, Tifton, and Valdosta

Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2021 --Many farm owners are familiar with their different farm insurance policies. For this group, the Brownlee Agency is happy to provide them with farm insurance quotes and review their policies to both make sure they are covered as well as see if there are any opportunities for savings. Competitive rate searching is a service they often do for the local communities of Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Sylvester, GA, Tifton, and Valdosta.



Sometimes the agency is asked about farm insurance by new farmers just starting or adding a side family business. For new farmers, they may not realize what farm insurance covers or doesn't cover. New homeowners looking for a new business or hobby may not realize their personal assets could be in danger.



For example, the new farmer or even someone who has moved onto a farm may not know outbuildings are not included in a typical homeowner's policy. So having a barn or stable on the property used as storage may not be covered. As always, this is especially true for those who use their outbuildings to store equipment, farming supplies, etc.



Another could be hiring employees. If a new farmer has a couple of farmhands, they could be crossing into needing worker's compensation, especially given the injuries prone to happening in farm work. When in doubt, it's always best to ask an agent what type of workers' compensation or farm insurance they need. The Brownlee agency is experienced in helping all kinds of farms of various operation sizes and industries with all their farm insurance needs.



The next group is those who are starting a hobby or side business. When it comes to hobbies such as raising 4H animals and such, farm owners might want to start looking into farm insurance policies that cover the livestock and the building where they are housed. For a side business, farm insurance protection is about liability. Selling eggs, opening a roadside stand, or selling at a farmer's market moves the farm owner into commercial activity. Additionally, the farmer's market organizer may have insurance requirements which the Brownlee Agency can help find the right coverage for.



For any type of farm, assets on a farm, or commercial activity, farm insurance will be required or is at least very strongly recommended. The Brownlee Agency is happy to help all residents of Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Sylvester, GA, Tifton, and Valdosta.



