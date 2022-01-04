Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions offers home insurance to Valdosta, Sylvester, GA, Tifton, Albany, Moultrie, GA, and the surrounding areas. While Brownlee Agency offers home insurance coverage that encompasses a wide range of perils, they mention that one of the most common home insurance claims includes broken windows.



Broken windows require replacements, but not all circumstances warrant coverage for window replacements. According to Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions, here are the perils that are and are not covered under home insurance window replacements:



Window Replacements Covered by Home Insurance Coverage



Standard HO3 home insurance provides window replacement coverage for:



- Accidents (balls or objects that break windows).

- Trees/branches.

- Fires, lightning, and hail.

- Explosions.

- Aircraft crashes.

- Windstorms that send projectiles into windows.

- Civil unrest/riots.



Window Replacements NOT Covered by Home Insurance Coverage



Standard HO3 home insurance does not provide window replacement coverage for:



- War and/or nuclear hazards.

- Mold, wear & tear, rot.

- Failed foundation.

- Earthquakes.

- Vandalism (if homes are vacant for more than 2 months)

- Domestic disputes.



