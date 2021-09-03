Brownlee Agency Helps Companies with Workers Compensation Coverage in Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Tifton, Valdosta, Sylvester, GA, and Surrounding Areas

Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2021 --Georgia law requires any business with three employees to carry workers compensation, regardless of if the workers are full-time, part-time or seasonal. While many employers may worry about workers compensation insurance costs for part-time or seasonal employees, the Brownlee Agency is ready to help any company with their questions and find the right insurance at the right cost. Any business can contact the Brownlee Agency, including those in the areas of Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Tifton, Valdosta, Sylvester, GA, and all surrounding areas.



Too many stories are out there about employers trying to skirt around workers compensation requirements. However, the state has its investigation team, and penalties can be stiff – fines of $1,000 to $10,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or a mix of both. In addition, many companies report they require proof of any vendor's or contractor's workers compensation before commencing work.



The need for workers compensation insurance stretches across all industries. Many people think that workers compensation insurance is only for high-risk industries such as construction, manufacturing, or landscaping. However, workplace injuries can occur anywhere. These can include previous injuries aggravated by new work, accidents at a home office, and more. Once any company reaches three employees, they need to start looking at workers compensation insurance options.



The benefit of contacting an independent agency such as the Brownlee Agency is that independent agencies search for customers looking for competitive pricing. Also, when a potential customer calls the Brownlee Agency, they will be speaking with an agent that is a source of information rather than a call-center operator. Brownlee works with employers throughout their home territory of the Tifton area, including Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Valdosta, Sylvester, GA, and all surrounding areas.



