- Is agriculture insurance required by law?



No, agriculture insurance is not required by law. However, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions warns that it is irresponsible for farmers and ranchers to go without agriculture insurance coverage.



- Do agriculture insurance policies provide storm damage coverage?



Yes. Most agriculture insurance policies include storm damage protection. Storms can cause a range of perils including floods, fires, broken equipment, etc. that can interrupt the daily operations and productivity of farms and ranches.



- Can vehicles be added to agriculture insurance policies?



Yes, in most cases agriculture insurance offers coverage for vehicles that are used in the day-to-day operation of farms. These vehicles include forklifts, tractors, trailers, and other farm machinery.



