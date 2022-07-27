Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions serves businesses with commercial insurance in Sylvester, GA, Moultrie, GA, Tifton, Valdosta, Albany, GA, and the surrounding areas. While commercial insurance coverage is crucial to keeping businesses and business owners protected, not all policyholders completely understand what their policies entail.



Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions helps business owners understand their insurance policies by defining these five common commercial insurance terms:



1. Split Limits - Insurance coverage may be split into separate limits for different claims for a single or combination of events. This is referred to as split limits.

2. Underwrite - This is the process of verifying the information provided to determine if the risk is acceptable or not.

3. Non-Renewal - A non-renewal is an insurance policy's normal expiration date.

4. Written Premium- The written premium is the total premium amount for a specific time period, on all policies, that is written by the insurance carrier and defined in the policy.

5. Peril - In an insurance policy or claim a peril refers to the cause of loss.



