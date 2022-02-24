Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions provides a range of insurance solutions, including auto insurance in Valdosta, Sylvester, GA, Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Tifton, and the surrounding areas. While each client's auto insurance needs differ, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions shares three factors to consider when policyholders are searching for the ideal auto insurance coverage.



Not everyone is a safe driver, but even those who are can make mistakes that lead to car accidents. When car accidents happen, drivers will need good coverage to keep them protected. Here are some of the things drivers should consider when purchasing an auto insurance policy that will keep them fully protected:



1. Budget - Individuals need to establish a budget before deciding on an auto insurance policy. From the monthly payment to insurance premiums, a budget needs to be established with a realistic amount that the policyholder can pay.



2. Claims Process - Filing a claim is not always a simple process. Excellent customer support from agents and a simple claims process can lead to less headaches in the long run.



3. Discounts - Certain insurance carriers offer discounts for bundling home insurance and auto insurance. These savings may be 10% or more, depending on the insurance carrier.



Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions is also an independent insurance agency, meaning, they work with a range of insurance carriers to offer a wide selection of policies to fit any need and budget.



