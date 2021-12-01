Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2021 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions offers property insurance to Sylvester, GA, Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Valdosta, Tifton, and the surrounding areas. With an in-depth knowledge of the different types of property insurance coverage, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions informs their clients of the three different types of property insurance coverage available, which include cash value, replacement cost, and extended replacement cost property insurance.



1. Cash Value - This form of property insurance coverage offers an actual cash value for a policyholder's property. Providing the replacement cost minus depreciation, policyholders receive the realistic value of their belongings, not the cost of their initial value when items/property was brand new.



2. Replacement Cost - Replacement costs property insurance is a form of coverage that offers reimbursements for the cost of replacing items regardless of their age or original cash value. All necessary expenses to replace property will be provided by the insurance company.



3. Extended Replacement Cost - What happens when the cost of construction has gone up? Extended replacement coverage offers more than the coverage limit if construction prices have increased. However, insurance companies typically don't pay more than 25% of the limit, depending on the policy.



Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions is dedicated to offering quality insurance coverage solutions, including property insurance, to Sylvester, GA, Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, Valdosta, Tifton, and the surrounding areas. With a dedication to providing their clients with personalized coverage solutions, the agents at Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions work hand-in with their clients, getting to know them personally, to help them find the ideal property insurance solutions that keeps their property protected.



Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions also works with over two dozen of the nation's top insurance carriers, which gives their clients an advantage in finding the unique policy to fit their needs.