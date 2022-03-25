Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions provides business insurance in Albany, GA, Valdosta, Sylvester, GA, Moultrie, GA, Tifton, and the surrounding areas. Amongst the most important types of business insurance coverage is business interruption insurance. But what exactly is business interruption insurance, and what does it cover? Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions offers insight into business interruption insurance and its coverage limits.



Business interruption insurance replaces lost income in the event that a business is stopped due to physical losses or damages. In a sense, business interruption coverage keeps businesses running smoothly if business operations have been interrupted.



What Business Interruption Insurance Covers

There are many things that are covered under the umbrella of business interruption insurance, including:



- Lost profits

- Fixed expenses incurred

- Commissions and training expenses

- Temporary relocation

- Additional expenses

- Employee wages

- Monthly loan payments

- Taxes

- Forced closures



What Business Interruption Insurance Does Not Cover



It is important for businesses to understand what is not covered by business interruption insurance, such as:



- Broken items

- Earthquake damage

- Flood damages

- Utilities

- Pandemics or communicable diseases



