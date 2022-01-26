Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions proudly provides life insurance to Valdosta, Moultrie, GA, Tifton, Albany, GA, Sylvester, GA, and the surrounding areas. While the goal of life insurance remains the same, there are several life insurance policies to choose from–which can make choosing the right protection difficult for policyholders.



Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions helps to alleviate the burden of choosing the right insurance coverage by discussing some of the important considerations when searching for life insurance. These important considerations include:



State of Health

Policyholders need to consider the state of their health before purchasing a life insurance policy. Poor health and even smoking can dramatically increase the cost of life insurance coverage, making more affordable, short-term policies a more attractive option.



Age of Policyholder

The age of a policyholder can put limitations on the type of coverage available. Most policyholders over the age of 60 no longer qualify for term-life insurance, making long-term policies the only option available.



Budget

Ultimately, an individual's budget is what dictates coverage. Term life insurance is ideal for individuals with a smaller budget, while more permanent policies such as whole life insurance have a higher ticket price, but provide long-term coverage.



