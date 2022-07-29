Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions provides auto insurance in Moultrie, GA, Tifton, Albany, GA, Valdosta, Sylvester, GA, and the surrounding areas. While there are many ways to obtain auto insurance coverage, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions highlights some of the benefits of hiring an independent auto insurance agent or agency to help with obtaining coverage.



Here are some of the main roles of an independent auto insurance agent:



Educate Policyholders - Independent auto insurance agents provide their clients with education on different insurance policies and equip them with the knowledge needed to make the smartest choice when it comes to choosing the correct policy for their needs.

File Claims - Auto insurance agents assist their clients by helping them file claims correctly. They also may assist by dealing with other insurance agencies in the event of an accident.

Answer Questions - Insurance agents do their homework so policyholders do not have to. That way when a policyholder has a question about their auto insurance coverage, agents are prepared to provide them with answers.



