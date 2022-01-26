Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions helps businesses find commercial insurance in Valdosta, Albany, GA, Sylvester, GA, Moultrie, GA, Tifton, and the surrounding areas. While there are several commercial insurance solutions from a range of insurance carriers, there are a few crucial types of coverage that most businesses cannot go without: business interruption insurance, employment practices liability insurance, and commercial property insurance.



Business Interruption Insurance

Business interruption insurance replaces lost income in the event that a business stops their operations. Causes for these halts may include fires, natural disasters, and/or other physical losses and damages. This type of coverage helps to keep businesses up and running even after disaster strikes!



Employment Practices Liability Insurance

With the rise of employee lawsuits filed against businesses, every business should have EPLI coverage to keep them protected against claims of employee rights violations.



Commercial Property Insurance

Ideal for both businesses that own their own buildings/offices and those that do not, commercial property insurance provides protection against damages to property. This includes damages to a business' place of operations (office) or expensive equipment/machinery.



About Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions

Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions is proud to offer commercial insurance to Valdosta, Albany, GA, Sylvester, GA, Moultrie, GA, Tifton, and the surrounding areas. Understanding that their client's needs differ, the team of independent insurance agents at Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions works with local businesses and gets to know them personally to find the right coverage solutions at the right rates. From mom-and-pop shops to large corporations, and more, there's no job too big or too small for Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions.



In addition to offering the most comprehensive and affordable insurance solutions, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions has a team of agents with over 230 years of combined expertise, giving them the knowledge needed to keep businesses protected from all angles. Visit www.brownleeagency.com to learn more about commercial insurance solutions from Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions.