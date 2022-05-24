Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions offers comprehensive home insurance in Moultrie, GA, Sylvester, GA, Tifton, Valdosta, Albany, GA, and the surrounding areas. While home insurance is one of the most important forms of insurance coverage homeowners require, not all homeowners understand exactly what home insurance is.



In fact, home insurance protection is such an important form of coverage that it is required by most lenders.



Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions is here to clear up confusion about home insurance coverage by sharing six home insurance facts they believe all homeowners should know:



1. Standard forms of home insurance coverage do not cover earthquakes or floods.

2. There are eight basic forms of home insurance coverage that offer unique types of protection.

3. In most scenarios, the expense to rebuild a home costs more than the market value of the home itself.

4. A floater, or endorsement, can be added to compensate for inadequate personal property protection.

5. A policyholder's credit score can affect a homeowners insurance premium.

6. Poor home maintenance can lead to the denial of home insurance claims.



