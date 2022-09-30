Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions is proud to offer farm insurance in Moultrie, GA, Valdosta, Albany, GA, Tifton, Sylvester, GA, and the surrounding areas. Providing comprehensive coverage for both small operations and large farms, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions helps farmers stay protected from unexpected mishaps and perils that may occur on farm property.



While farm insurance is essential for protecting a farmer's home, business, and liability, there are some things that farmers can do to reduce risks altogether. That is why Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions provides this quick farm insurance risk management checklist for Georgia farmers.



According to Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions here are some things that farmers can do to reduce risks and promote a safer environment for everyone living or working on farm property:



Daily Checklist



- Ensure adequate clearance around electrical panels.

- Test sump pumps (monthly basis).

- Proper labeling and storing of hazardous chemicals.

- Inspect and secure doors/fences.

- Inspecting oil tanks for debris.

- Securing sliding doors.



Annual Checklist



- Using thermal imaging technology to inspect mechanical systems.

- Installation of fire suppression/detection systems in utility rooms.

- Cleaning and inspection of wood burning appliances.

- Replacing temporary heating technology with permanent appliances.



