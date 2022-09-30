Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions proudly offers home insurance in Valdosta, Moultrie, GA, Albany, GA, Tifton, Sylvester, GA, and the surrounding cities. With experience offering home insurance solutions dating back to 1974, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions knows the ins and outs of home insurance policies intimately. It is this knowledge that enables them to share five surprising things that are typically covered under standard home insurance policies, which include:



1) Riots - Standard HO-3 home insurance policies provide protection in the event of civil unrest or commotion. This may include vandalism, fires, and explosions caused by riots/civil unrest.

2) Volcanos - Certain natural disasters, such as erupting volcanoes, are covered under standard home insurance policies. Note that earthquake damages are typically not covered.

3) Dog Bites - Homeowners are held liable when their dogs bite someone on their property. However, most standard home insurance policies provide ample medical coverage for dog bite claims.

4) Tombstones - Surprisingly, tombstones are traditionally covered under home insurance policies. Considered personal property, most tombstone coverage provides up to $5K worth of damages.

5) Luggage - Most homeowners do not realize that their luggage may be covered by their home insurance policy. Considered "off-premises" property, luggage and other personal belongings that are stolen while traveling may be covered.



About Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions

Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions provides a wide range of insurance solutions, such as home insurance, to Valdosta, Moultrie, GA, Albany, GA, Tifton, Sylvester, GA, and the surrounding areas. Understanding that home insurance is essential for all homeowners, the independent agents at Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions work with homeowners one-on-one to find the ideal coverage for their practical needs and budget.



Representing several of the nation's top home insurance carriers, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions presents their clients with a plethora of coverage options to keep properties fully protected from all angles. Visit www.brownleeagency.com to get a FREE quote on home insurance in Valdosta, Moultrie, GA, Albany, GA, Tifton, Sylvester, GA, and the surrounding areas.