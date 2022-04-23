Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions is proud to provide property insurance in Sylvester, GA, Tifton, Moultrie, GA, Valdosta, Albany, GA, and the surrounding areas. With nearly 40 years of experience in the insurance game, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions knows the ins and outs of property insurance coverage, and shares some information about property insurance claims that all policyholders should know, such as:



1. Deadlines

A policyholder will have a limited amount of time to file a property insurance claim. While each insurance carrier has a different time frame to file, in general, policyholders will have two weeks to file their claims. After the initial filing timeframe has passed, property insurance claims will automatically get turned down.



2. Rights

Property insurance policyholders are entitled to certain rights that are defined in insurance contracts. These rights typically include the right to access information about claims during the process, right to access policy contracts at any time, and right to challenge denied claims.



3. Maintenance

If a policyholder has a poorly maintained property, then carriers may automatically deny property insurance claims. Insurance carriers conduct frequent inspections to gain intel on the state of a property.



About Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions

Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions offers property insurance in Sylvester, GA, Tifton, Moultrie, GA, Valdosta, Albany, GA, and the surrounding areas. As an independent insurance agency, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions is not captive to a single insurance carrier, giving them the resources needed to help their clients find the right insurance coverage to meet their specific requests. In addition to offering customized property insurance options, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions has over 230 years of combined experience, giving them the experience needed to offer their clients the best service and coverage solutions.



Since 1974, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions has been the number one choice for property insurance in Sylvester, GA, Tifton, Moultrie, GA, Valdosta, Albany, GA, and the surrounding areas. Visit www.brownleeagency.com to learn more today!