Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions is the preferred insurance agency in Tifton, Sylvester, GA, Moultrie, GA, Albany, GA, Valdosta, and the surrounding areas. While there are many different insurance agencies to choose from, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions shares some red flags to look out for when searching for an insurance agency. These red flags include:



1. High Pressure Sales Tactics - Quality insurance agencies let their reputation speak for them. If someone is experiencing high pressure sales tactics from an agent, then it is a big red flag.



2. No Credentials - Every reputable insurance agent has an insurance license number (and should have a genuine physical address). Failure to present an insurance license number is a red flag.



3. No Policy Documents - Once a policyholder has paid their premium, they should receive documentation within 30 days. If they have not, policyholders should consider changing their insurance agency.



4. Direct Payment - If an insurance agent/agency requests a direct payment for premiums, policyholders should switch agents immediately. All premiums are to be paid directly to insurance carriers.



