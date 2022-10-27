Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions proudly provides workers compensation insurance in Sylvester, GA, Moultrie, GA, Valdosta, Tifton, Albany, GA, and the surrounding areas. As an essential form of commercial insurance coverage, workers compensation insurance provides financial stability for workers that experience work-related accidents or injury.



Lawsuit Protection - While employees are the beneficiaries of workers compensation insurance protection, workers compensation was actually designed to protect businesses from lawsuits. Without it, workers would have no choice but to sue employers for work related injuries.

Full Coverage - Workers' compensation coverage is for all employees including part-time, full-time, and work-on-contract employees.

Partial Fault - If workers are found partially at fault for work related accidents, they can still file a workers compensation claim. However, if an employee was under the influence at the time of the incident, they will likely not be able to file a claim.



