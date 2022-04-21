Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2022 --Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions has nearly five decades of experience offering farm insurance in Tifton, Albany, GA, Valdosta, Moultrie, GA, Sylvester, GA, and the surrounding areas. As a seasoned independent agency working with dozens of the nation's top insurance carriers, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions has helped clients file a range of farm insurance claims over the years. While filing these claims on their client's behalf, Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions noticed a few filing trends.



According to Brownlee Agency Insurance Solutions, here are the top farm insurance claims that Georgia farmers should keep their eyes out for:



Vehicle Accidents - Farm vehicle accidents account for the majority of farm insurance claims. These accidents include intersection collisions, overturned vehicles, and head-on accidents.

Fires - Fires can not only destroy homes and farms, but fires can take lives. Farmers should take the necessary precautions to avoid fires and implement safety protocols to reduce the detrimental impact of farm fires.

Injury - Working on a farm is a physically demanding profession that often requires the handling of heavy machinery, which is why workplace injuries make up a large portion of farm insurance claims.



